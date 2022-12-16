Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 126.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $265.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

