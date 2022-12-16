Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Acquires 15,130 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Taragin bought 15,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $15,583.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,141.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bruce Taragin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Bruce Taragin bought 8,808 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,688.80.

On Friday, December 9th, Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Bruce Taragin bought 9,775 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $11,925.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $76,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

