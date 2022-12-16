Insider Buying: NickelSearch Limited (ASX:NIS) Insider Buys 140,000 Shares of Stock

NickelSearch Limited (ASX:NIS – Get Rating) insider Nicole Duncan acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$22,260.00 ($15,040.54).

NickelSearch Limited operates as a nickel sulphide exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Carlingup project covering and area of 108 square kilometers consisting of 8 mining and 7 exploration licences located in the Ravensthorpe Greenstone Belt, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Australasian Mining Limited and changed its name to NickelSearch Limited in August 2021.

