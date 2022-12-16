Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires $568,854.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 9th, Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.6% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

