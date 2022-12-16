Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Sells $56,922.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.77. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.