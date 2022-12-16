Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,007,160 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.44. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 161,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

