Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $181,435.04 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 98,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $181,435.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,415,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,723,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.0 %

DNA opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,022,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

