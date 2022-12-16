Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $181,435.04 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 98,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $181,435.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,415,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,723,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.0 %
DNA opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.