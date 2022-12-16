Insider Selling: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Insider Sells $21,782.95 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) insider Rodger Offenbach sold 2,615 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $21,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.84. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hennessy Advisors at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

