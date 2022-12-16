Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells 19,648 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $218,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ICVX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 4,306,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $398.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Icosavax by 329.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

