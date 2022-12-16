Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells 19,648 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $218,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Icosavax Price Performance
NASDAQ:ICVX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 4,306,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $398.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Icosavax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Icosavax by 329.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
