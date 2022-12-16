Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,014,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 229,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,013. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intapp by 103.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

