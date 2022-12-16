Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells 33,083 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

