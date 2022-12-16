Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $82,431.94 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About IVERIC bio

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

