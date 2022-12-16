Insider Selling: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Sells 1,486 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $304.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.41. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

