Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Sells 8,782 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TMHC opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.17.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.