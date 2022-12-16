Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Sells 8,782 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TMHC opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

