Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Sells $65,349.02 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $65,349.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

uniQure Stock Down 1.9 %

uniQure stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 6,446.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 536,182 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 183,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About uniQure

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

