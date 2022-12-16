Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 1,226 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

