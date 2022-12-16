Insider Selling: Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX) Director Sells C$94,269.00 in Stock

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) Director Fang Chen sold 234,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$94,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 817,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,825.55.

Fang Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Fang Chen sold 200,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE:VUX opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Vital Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$32.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.