Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

