Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $115,566.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $811.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zuora Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

