Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $115,566.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zuora Stock Performance
NYSE:ZUO opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $811.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.