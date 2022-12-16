Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 723,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Integer Trading Down 6.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 34.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Integer by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $62.80. 528,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.