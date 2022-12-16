International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

