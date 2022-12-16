International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Reduced by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 77,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.87. 114,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

