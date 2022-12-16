Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMQ remained flat at $23.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 132,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $25.97.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
