Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 26.0% in November

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,422,000. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 130,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIZ stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 407,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,266. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

