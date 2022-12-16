Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KBWR stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $70.14.

