Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Campbell Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $275.12 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.10.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.