Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,182 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 34,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.3% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $276.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

