Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $276.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

