Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 476,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 573,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

BATS OMFL opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

