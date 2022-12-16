Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 8.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.68. 36,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

