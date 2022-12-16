Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,550 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

