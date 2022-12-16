Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SPLV stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.