Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
