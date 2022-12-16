Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

