Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 556 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.