Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.90. 57,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,530. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.