iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 21st

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.98. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,656. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter.

