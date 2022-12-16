iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after purchasing an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.