iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,623,000 after acquiring an additional 533,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,825 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 391,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 319,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,651.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 385,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 377,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 357,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter.

