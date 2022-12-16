iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 61,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,204. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 194,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

