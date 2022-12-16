iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

