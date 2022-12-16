iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 753,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $116.57. 961,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $129.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

