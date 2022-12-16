iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.37. 83,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.35.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $668,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $652,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.