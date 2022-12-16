iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of AIA stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.