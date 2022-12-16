iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AIA stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,819,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 162,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

