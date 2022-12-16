iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 256,852 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

