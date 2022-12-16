iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.