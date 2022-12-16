iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. 11,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,353. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

