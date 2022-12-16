iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Reduced by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $99.30. 138,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,765. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

