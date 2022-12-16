iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SUSB stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.