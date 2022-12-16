iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 134,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $80.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

