iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,048 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.71% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $342,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 272,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,381. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

